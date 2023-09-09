BOURNE – A tractor-trailer and two cars were reportedly involved in a collision at the State Police rotary on the Cape side of the Bourne Bridge about 2:30 PM Saturday. Incredibly no serious injuries were reported. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Tractor-trailer and two cars involved in collision at Mass State Police rotary in Bourne
September 9, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
