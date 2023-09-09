You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Tractor-trailer and two cars involved in collision at Mass State Police rotary in Bourne

Tractor-trailer and two cars involved in collision at Mass State Police rotary in Bourne

September 9, 2023

MassDOT/CWN

BOURNE – A tractor-trailer and two cars were reportedly involved in a collision at the State Police rotary on the Cape side of the Bourne Bridge about 2:30 PM Saturday. Incredibly no serious injuries were reported. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 