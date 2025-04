ORLEANS – A traffic crash was reported on Route 6 by the Rock Harbor Road overpass about 9:15 AM Monday. According to reports, a dump truck was involved with the vehicle ending up in the wood line. Firefighters had to extricate the victim from that vehicle who was reported conscious and alert. Route 6 westbound was shutdown at the rotary and eastbound delays were likely. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

By 10 AM, westbound traffic was moving again.