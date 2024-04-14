Updated: Traffic crash cuts power to over 700 in Wellfleet





WELLFLEET – A traffic crash caused a large power outage in Wellfleet. A pickup truck struck a utility pole about 7:25 PM Saturday on Main Street between Bank Street and Harding Lane. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. 740 Eversource customers lost power as a result of the crash. By 9 PM, the outage had been reduced to 41 customers.

Wellfleet Police report that on Saturday at approximately 7:30 PM, they along with the Wellfleet Fire Department were dispatched to the area of 275 Main Street for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Responding officers observed a 2021 GMC Sierra with front end damage and a telephone pole, as well as electrical wires, lying in the roadway. The operator and sole occupant, a 57-year-old male from Wellfleet, was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. A large portion of the town lost power as a result of the downed telephone pole. The Truro Police Department assisted at the scene. The cause of the crash it currently being investigated by the Wellfleet Police Department.

Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN