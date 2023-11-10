FALMOUTH – Two vehicles collided in Falmouth sometime before 5 PM Friday on Seacoast Shores Boulevard at Winthrop Drive. Firefighters had to extricate a victim from the overturned vehicle who was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. Seacoast Shores Boulevard was closed in the area while the scene was worked. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Traffic crash leaves vehicle overturned in Falmouth
November 10, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Mashpee Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Killing of Father
- Sunday Journal – VIDEO: New Center for APCC Boosting Conservation on Cape
- Sunday Journal – VIDEO: Thanksgiving with the Family Table Collaborative
- Cape Cod Hospital Receives Top Grade In Nonprofit’s National Safety Metric
- Cape Symphony To Perform Works Of Mozart
- Town Services Closed for Veterans Day
- Marine Corps Celebrates 248th Birthday with Cape Cod Event
- MassDOT Seeking Names for Snowplows
- Barnstable County Opposes Additional Funds for Joint Base Gun Range
- Yarmouth Voters Approve Accessory Apartment Articles
- Updated: Sewer Pump Station Project Construction Scheduled
- Yarmouth Awarded Over $3.5 Million in Housing Grants
- Massachusetts to Begin Denying Shelter Beds to Homeless Families