You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash leaves vehicle overturned in Falmouth

Traffic crash leaves vehicle overturned in Falmouth

November 10, 2023

FALMOUTH – Two vehicles collided in Falmouth sometime before 5 PM Friday on Seacoast Shores Boulevard at Winthrop Drive. Firefighters had to extricate a victim from the overturned vehicle who was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. Seacoast Shores Boulevard was closed in the area while the scene was worked. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 