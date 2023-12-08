DENNIS – A two-vehicle crash was reported near the lane drop after Route 134 on Route 6 eastbound shortly after 5 PM. A couple of people were evaluated for possible injuries. Traffic delays were likely in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Traffic crash reported near lane drop on Route 6 in Dennis
December 8, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
