You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash reported near lane drop on Route 6 in Dennis

Traffic crash reported near lane drop on Route 6 in Dennis

December 8, 2023

DENNIS – A two-vehicle crash was reported near the lane drop after Route 134 on Route 6 eastbound shortly after 5 PM. A couple of people were evaluated for possible injuries. Traffic delays were likely in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 