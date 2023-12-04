You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash slows commute on Route 6 in Harwich

December 4, 2023

HARWICH – Several vehicles collided on Route 6 in Harwich about 5 PM Monday. The crash happened westbound past Route 124 (Exit 82). One person was evaluated for possible injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which slowed the evening commute until the scene was cleared.

