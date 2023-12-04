HARWICH – Several vehicles collided on Route 6 in Harwich about 5 PM Monday. The crash happened westbound past Route 124 (Exit 82). One person was evaluated for possible injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which slowed the evening commute until the scene was cleared.
Traffic crash slows commute on Route 6 in Harwich
December 4, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable Leadership Academy Offers Residents Close-Up View Of Town Government
- New AAA Study Finds Drivers Admitting to Risky Driving Behaviors
- Attorney General Advises Consumers to be Aware When Donating
- Falmouth Farm Awarded Climate Smart Grant
- Health Experts Seeing Rise in Flu Cases
- Over $3.4 Million Awarded for COVID Vaccination Costs
- 200,000 Gallons of Nuclear Wastewater Evaporated at Pilgrim Power Station
- Falmouth Christmas Parade Steps off Sunday
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Christmas Wishes and a Stellar Year with Child and Family Services
- Sunday Journal – New Invasive Tick on Martha’s Vineyard
- Eastham Holiday Festival & Toy Drive to Be Held in Early December
- OpenCape Appoints New Board of Director from Cape Cod Community College
- New Recreational Marijuana Store Opens in Brewster