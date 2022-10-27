YARMOUTH PORT – Shortly after 11 AM on Thursday, there was a two-vehicle crash on Route 6A in front of the Yarmouth Port Post Office. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene. There were backups on Route 6A in both directions until the scene was cleared. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Traffic snarled on Route 6A in Yarmouth Port after two-vehicle crash
October 27, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
