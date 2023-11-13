Traffic stop, foot chase leads to two Brewster men facing firearm charges



HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: On Saturday November 11, 2023, 22 year old Tremaine Dillion of Brewster and 22 year old Kahleed Lewis of Brewster were arrested and charged with multiple firearms charges stemming from a motor vehicle stop in Hyannis. At approximately 8:30pm officers conducted a motor vehicle stop of a black Hyundai. During the motor vehicle stop Dillion and Lewis attempted to flee the scene on foot. However, after a brief foot pursuit both subjects were taken into custody in a nearby neighborhood. A loaded 9mm pistol, that was equipped with a mounted light and laser sight, was located in the vehicle.



Dillion and Lewis (l-r) were transported to the Barnstable Police Department where they were booked on the following charges:

Carry a Firearm without a License, Carry Loaded Firearm without a License, Posses Large Capacity Firearm, Posses Lage Capacity Feeding Device, Possess Ammunition without an FID Card, Disorderly Conduct, and Possess Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle. Additionally Dillion was also charged with Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

Both Dillion and Lewis were held on $10,000 cash bail and are scheduled to be arraigned at the Barnstable District Court on Monday November 13, 2023.

Photos by Barnstable Police/CWN