Truck vs pole closes Satucket Road, knocks out power in Brewster

BREWSTER – A truck struck a utility pole in Brewster sometime after 8 AM Wednesday. The crash happened on Satucket Road at Canoe Pond Road. Three people were in the vehicle and had to wait for Eversource to cut the power so they could safely exit the vehicle. No injuries were reported. The pole was broken and Satucket Road and 150 utility customers lost power. Eversource crews were working to replace the pole. Satucket Road was closed between Leland and Canoe Pond Roads. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

