Two arrests made in brutal attack in Plymouth; one suspect accused of assaulting school resource office

PLYMOUTH – Plymouth Police report that On February 26, 2024, three males pulled up to a residence in Manomet with the intentions of assaulting a young man inside. The owner of the house, and father of a female in the home, went out to investigate.

As the Father walked towards the group, Mason Brodric, 19, of Plymouth, is alleged to have pulled a handgun stating “What you gonna’ do?” Mr. Brodric was wearing a full face ski-mask. The Father, fearing for his life, attempted to wrestle away the gun, and was brutally “pistol whipped” by Mr. Brodric in the face and head.

This assault left the victim with significant injury including permanent disfigurement and will require reconstructive surgery.

Wednesday, The investigation led police to Plymouth South High School for the questioning of the 17-year-old driver/accomplice from Scituate. When it was determined probable cause existed for his arrest, the youth tried to flee. He was apprehended by Sergeant Keith Larson and Plymouth South Middle School Resource Officer Travis Eliason. The youth fought with both violently and elbowed Officer Eliason in the face.

The investigation then took Detectives to a residence in Downtown Plymouth where Mason Brodric was located and arrested without incident by Detectives Shaw, Mason and Officer Hackett.

The third male in the suspect vehicle, a 12-year-old Plymouth resident has been identified. Criminal charges may be pending for his involvement.

The weapon believed to have been involved in the assault, a “pepper ball” gun with the same weight/feel of a firearm was recovered.

Mason Brodric (right) was arrested and charged with Assault to Murder, A&B With a Dangerous Weapon, A&B With Serious Bodily Injury, and Mayhem.

The 17-year-old juvenile was charged with Being a Delinquent Child To Wit: Accessory after the fact, mayhem, A&B Serious Bodily Injury, Resisting Arrest, and Assault & Battery on a Police Officer.

Officer Eliason did not want to take any time off for his injury after being assaulted and is back at Plymouth South Middle doing what he does best.

It should also be noted that there was no disturbance in front of any students while the arrest at Plymouth South took place. There was no danger to the Plymouth South school community. An e-mail was already shared with parents regarding the incident last night by School Administration.

Chief Flynn would like to thank his Officers and Detectives for their continued incredible police work.