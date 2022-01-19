BOURNE – Two crashes within minutes had officials in Bourne very busy Tuesday evening. The first crash happened shortly before 9:30 PM on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) near Williams Avenue when a vehicle struck a utility pole. The driver was not seriously injured but live wires were brought down into the roadway and about 100 Eversource customers lost power. A short time later another crash was reported on County Road near Barlow’s Landing Road where two vehicles collided sending one into the woods. One person suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital. Both crashes are under investigation by Bourne Police.
Two crashes within minutes keep Bourne officials busy
January 18, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
