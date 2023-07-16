WAREHAM – Two people are dead after a dirt bike collided with an SUV in Wareham around 10:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Marion Road (Route 6) by Gibbs Avenue. The victims were identified by Plymouth County D.A. Tim Cruz as 17-year-old Robert Stalker of Woburn, and 20-year-old Brady Petrucci of Raynham. D.A. Cruz said neither victim was wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation by Wareham Police. Mass State Police and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.
Two dead after dirt bike accident in Wareham
July 16, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Student Loan Forgiveness Decision Forces Many to Change Plans
- More Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Released Into Cape Cod Waters
- Police And First Responders Arrive At Collision Scene In Barnstable
- LISTEN: Romolo Del Deo on Dune Shack Eviction and Protesting
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – The Future of Title 5 Septic in Barnstable County
- Sunday Journal – Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen
- Sunday Journal Questions from Listeners
- Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen Ready for 14th Edition
- Yarmouth Hazardous Waste Collection is Saturday
- 53 Local Police Officers Graduate from Academy
- Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpots Reach Combined $1.4B
- $150,000 Awarded to WE CAN from the Women’s Foundation
- Cape Cod Association Offers Over $500K in Scholarships