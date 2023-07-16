Two dead after dirt bike accident in Wareham

WAREHAM – Two people are dead after a dirt bike collided with an SUV in Wareham around 10:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Marion Road (Route 6) by Gibbs Avenue. The victims were identified by Plymouth County D.A. Tim Cruz as 17-year-old Robert Stalker of Woburn, and 20-year-old Brady Petrucci of Raynham. D.A. Cruz said neither victim was wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation by Wareham Police. Mass State Police and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.