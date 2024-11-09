You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two evaluated after pickup rolls on roof on Route 6 before Sagamore Bridge

November 9, 2024

BOURNE – Two people were evaluated after their pickup went into a wooded area and rolled on its roof. The crash happened sometime after 12:30 PM Saturday on Route 6 just before the Sagamore Bridge. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

