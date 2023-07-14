HYANNIS PORT – Two fishermen are safe after their vessel was reportedly capsized by a large wave. The incident happened about 11 AM near the Hyannis Port jetty. The victims were rescued by a Good Samaritan and evaluated at the Hyannis Port Yacht Club. A third person on the breakwater was also assisted to shore. Further details were not immediately available.
Two fishermen safe after vessel capsizes by Hyannis Port jetty
July 14, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – The Future of Title 5 Septic in Barnstable County
- Sunday Journal – Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen
- Sunday Journal Questions from Listeners
- Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen Ready for 14th Edition
- Yarmouth Hazardous Waste Collection is Saturday
- 53 Local Police Officers Graduate from Academy
- Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpots Reach Combined $1.4B
- $150,000 Awarded to WE CAN from the Women’s Foundation
- Cape Cod Association Offers Over $500K in Scholarships
- With Summer Heat, AAA Urges Car Safety for Kids and Pets
- Chatham Well Repairs Moving Ahead
- Sharks Off Cape Prompt Swimming Bans and Beach Closures
- Province Lands Visitor Center to Host Naturalization Ceremony Thursday