Two fishermen safe after vessel capsizes by Hyannis Port jetty

July 14, 2023

HYANNIS PORT – Two fishermen are safe after their vessel was reportedly capsized by a large wave. The incident happened about 11 AM near the Hyannis Port jetty. The victims were rescued by a Good Samaritan and evaluated at the Hyannis Port Yacht Club. A third person on the breakwater was also assisted to shore. Further details were not immediately available.

