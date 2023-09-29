You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two Forestdale residents arrested and set for arraignment on multiple drug offenses

Two Forestdale residents arrested and set for arraignment on multiple drug offenses

September 29, 2023


SANDWICH – On Wednesday September 27, 2023, at approximately 5 PM, a Sandwich Police Officer observed a vehicle traveling on Route 130 in Sandwich with no inspection sticker. The officer activated their emergency lights and got behind the vehicle on Route 130. The vehicle took a quick right hand turn onto the Service Rd. where the officer followed and eventually conducted the stop. The operator was identified as Kyla Johnathan. Kyla showed signs of possibly operating under the influence of narcotics. The officer observed Kyla to have a white powdery substance on her clothing while speaking with her. The passenger in the car was identified as Dustin Pratt. Sandwich Police K9 Oakley was requested to the scene. Oakley alerted to the presence of narcotics within the vehicle and on Kyla. After a search of Kyla, crack cocaine was located on her person. During the search of the vehicle, officers located two bags of a white substance (Fentanyl).

As a result of the investigation,

Dustin Pratt was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A (Fentanyl) and Possession of Class B Drug (crack cocaine), subsequent offense.

Kyla Johnathan was arrested and charged with OUI Drugs, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A (Fentanyl), Possession of Class B Drug (crack cocaine), and No Inspection Sticker.

