Two injured in Centerville crash

August 24, 2023

Cape Cod Incidents

CENTERVILLE – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Centerville.The crash happened shortly before 7 AM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Old Stage Road. Both drivers were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays until the scene was cleared.

