CENTERVILLE – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Centerville.The crash happened shortly before 7 AM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Old Stage Road. Both drivers were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays until the scene was cleared.
Two injured in Centerville crash
August 24, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
