Two injured in Centerville crash

April 10, 2024


CENTERVILLE – At about 12:15 PM Wednesday afternoon there was a two-vehicle crash on Falmouth Road (Route 28) and Richardson Rd in Centerville. A Honda Pilot and a Mini Cooper collided sending two people to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Traffic was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

