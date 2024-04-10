CENTERVILLE – At about 12:15 PM Wednesday afternoon there was a two-vehicle crash on Falmouth Road (Route 28) and Richardson Rd in Centerville. A Honda Pilot and a Mini Cooper collided sending two people to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Traffic was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two injured in Centerville crash
April 10, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
