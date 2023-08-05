HYANNIS – Shortly before 10:30 AM Saturday morning, there was a two-vehicle crash at Winter and Chestnut Streets in Hyannis. A Nissan Rogue appeared to have collided with a Chevy Silverado pickup truck. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Two injured in Hyannis crash
August 5, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
