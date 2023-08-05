You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured in Hyannis crash

Two injured in Hyannis crash

August 5, 2023

John P. Carroll/CWN

HYANNIS – Shortly before 10:30 AM Saturday morning, there was a two-vehicle crash at Winter and Chestnut Streets in Hyannis. A Nissan Rogue appeared to have collided with a Chevy Silverado pickup truck. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

