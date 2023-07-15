YARMOUTH – A single vehicle crash sent two people to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash happened just after 3 PM at Willow Street (exit 72). The vehicle struck a guard rail attenuator at the exit. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Two injured in single vehicle crash on Route 6 in Yarmouth
July 15, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
