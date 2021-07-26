BREWSTER – Two people were injured in a crash in Brewster sometime before 2 PM Monday. The crash happened on Harwich Road (Route 124) at Tubman Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. The collision is under investigation by Brewster Police.
Two injured, one seriously in Brewster crash
July 26, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
