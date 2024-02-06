Two Monday night traffic stops lead to criminal charges in Oak Bluffs



OAK BLUFFS – From Oak Bluffs Police Department (OBPD) OBPD officers regularly patrol our roadways and enforce motor vehicle law to help keep the motoring public safe. We share some of our incidents on social media in hopes to promote safe driving.

Monday night at 9:10 PM, an officer stopped a vehicle on Barnes Road near the Sailing Camp for traveling 63 MPH in the 40 MPH zone. The male operator was subsequently placed under arrest for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, no inspection sticker, and no registration in possession.

Later, at 10:55 PM, an officer stopped a vehicle for traveling 73 MPH in a 25 MPH zone on Sea View Avenue near the Little Bridge. As a result, the male operator was summonsed to court for negligent operation of a motor vehicle and speeding.

Please drive safe!