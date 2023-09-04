You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people escape injury after vehicle overturns in Wellfleet

Two people escape injury after vehicle overturns in Wellfleet

September 4, 2023

WELLFLEET – Two people escaped injury after their vehicle crashes leaving it on its side. The crash happened just after midnight Monday on Long Pond Road. It was unclear if a utility pole may have been struck as power was reported out in the area of the crash. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 