WELLFLEET – Two people escaped injury after their vehicle crashes leaving it on its side. The crash happened just after midnight Monday on Long Pond Road. It was unclear if a utility pole may have been struck as power was reported out in the area of the crash. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Two people escape injury after vehicle overturns in Wellfleet
September 4, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- ‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
- State Receives FEMA Award for Climate Resilience Funding
- Wellfleet To Host Two-Part Marine Wildlife Ambassador Training
- Cape Playhouse Announces New Artistic Director
- Old Traditions and New Additions at 2023’s Seaside LeMans Race
- Sunday Journal – Steamship Authority Gains Federal Commuter Status
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Dredge Looking for Staff as Work Season Looms
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Community College President John Cox Talks New Program Bringing Free College to Students
- Provincetown Fire Department Adding Six New Full-Time Staff
- Date Set for Annual Seaside LeMans Race
- LISTEN: Second Summer Celebration Spotlights Cape Shoulder Season
- Provincetown Increases Residential Tax Exemption
- Former Deputy in Massachusetts Indicted for Allegedly Threatening to Blow Up Courthouse