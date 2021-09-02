You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people evaluated after rollover crash on Route 25 in Bourne

Two people evaluated after rollover crash on Route 25 in Bourne

September 1, 2021

BOURNE – Two people were evaluated after a rollover crash in Bourne around 9:15 PM Wednesday evening. The crash happened eastbound at mile marker 9 not far from the Bourne Bridge. Both victims declined to go to the hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

