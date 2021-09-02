BOURNE – Two people were evaluated after a rollover crash in Bourne around 9:15 PM Wednesday evening. The crash happened eastbound at mile marker 9 not far from the Bourne Bridge. Both victims declined to go to the hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two people evaluated after rollover crash on Route 25 in Bourne
September 1, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
