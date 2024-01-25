Two people in custody, charged with organized thefts of merchandise at Wareham store



WAREHAM – Two people have been charged with running an organized theft ring, stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a large retail beauty store, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz and Wareham Police Chief Walter W. Correia, Jr. have announced.

Amalia Cinca, 35, of Maryland, and a 17 year-old juvenile female, were arrested Tuesday evening by authorities at JFK International Airport in New York, as they attempted to board an airplane to Romania.

The arrests follow an active and ongoing investigation by Wareham Police and loss prevention investigators with Ulta Beauty. On January 7, 2024, Wareham Police responded to the Ulta store in Wareham for a report of a past shoplifting incident. The store employee reported that they observed three females stuff approximately five bags worth of merchandise and exit the store without payment. It was determined that in total, the three women stole $5,818 in products.

On January 8, 2024, Waterford, Connecticut Police contacted Wareham Police to report a theft at the Ulta store there allegedly involving three female suspects. The maroon minivan they had been traveling in was impounded. Inside the van were black garbage bags containing numerous items, some with the price tags still attached, including cosmetics and perfumes. Ulta inventory scanners identified the merchandise to be from the Wareham store.

As a result of the investigation, which included use of surveillance video inside the store, Wareham Police sought and obtained criminal complaints charging Cinca and the juvenile female with one count each of Larceny Over $1,200 and Organized Retail Crime.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office entered the complaints into National Crime Information Center, and arrest warrants issued.

Cinca and the juvenile were arrested on the warrants at JFK International Airport in New York Tuesday evening. Cinca was arraigned yesterday in Queens, NY Criminal Court where she pleaded not guilty to a charge of Fugitive from Justice. She waived her rendition and will now begin the process of being returned to Massachusetts where she will face larceny charges in Wareham District Court. The juvenile is facing charges in New York.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Wareham Police Detective William DeSilva, Detective Zina Kelsch, Officer Calib LaRue, and Officer Aaron Pacheco. Homeland Security Investigations and Waterford, Conn. Police also assisted in the investigation.

On January 18, DA Cruz announced the formation of the Plymouth County Organized Retail Theft Task Force, and hosted more than 50 members of law enforcement and retailers at the Brockton office. The intent is to work together with retailers, Chambers of Commerce, law enforcement, and others to address the issue of store theft.

“Retail theft collectively costs communities billions annually, undermining local economies and threatening the viability of storefronts in neighborhoods across the country,” DA Cruz said. “Equally concerning, is that organized and habitual theft has become more brazen and violent, raising safety concerns for employees and customers, disrupting lives, jeopardizing livelihoods, and undermining the vitality of communities and neighborhood shopping districts. With this task force, we hope to ensure that Plymouth County retailers are equipped, and that their security needs are met.”