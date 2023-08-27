You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people injured in crash at base of Bourne Bridge

Two people injured in crash at base of Bourne Bridge

August 27, 2023

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash at the mainland side of the Bourne Bridge about 8 AM Sunday. Several others were evaluated at the scene. Traffic headed on Cape Cod was completely stopped while the scene was worked but is flowing again. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

