JOINT BASE CAPE COD – Two people were injured when a vehicle crashed into the woods and caught fire at Joint Base Cape Cod. The crash happened on Turpentine Road around 2 PM Thursday. The victims were able to self-extricate from the vehicle. They were both transported to a hospital for evaluation. Mass State Police who have jurisdiction at the Base are investigating the crash.
Two people injured in crash at Joint Base Cape Cod
September 21, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
