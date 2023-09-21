You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people injured in crash at Joint Base Cape Cod

Two people injured in crash at Joint Base Cape Cod

September 21, 2023

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – Two people were injured when a vehicle crashed into the woods and caught fire at Joint Base Cape Cod. The crash happened on Turpentine Road around 2 PM Thursday. The victims were able to self-extricate from the vehicle. They were both transported to a hospital for evaluation. Mass State Police who have jurisdiction at the Base are investigating the crash.

