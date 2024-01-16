PROVINCETOWN – Two people were injured in a crash in Provincetown late Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Race Point Road near the Beech Forest picnic area. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. U.S. Park Rangers are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two people injured in crash in Provincetown
January 16, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
