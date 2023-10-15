HYANNIS – Just after 3:30 PM Sunday afternoon there was a two-vehicle crash on Iyannough Road (Route 132) in front of the Barnstable Police Station in Hyannis. A Dodge Ram pickup and a Kia Soul collided. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Two people injured in Hyannis crash
October 15, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
