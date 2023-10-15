You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people injured in Hyannis crash

Two people injured in Hyannis crash

October 15, 2023

John P. Carroll/CWN

HYANNIS – Just after 3:30 PM Sunday afternoon there was a two-vehicle crash on Iyannough Road (Route 132) in front of the Barnstable Police Station in Hyannis. A Dodge Ram pickup and a Kia Soul collided. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

