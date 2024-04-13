HYANNIS – Two people were rescued after a kite surfing incident off Kalmus Beach in Hyannis sometime after noon Saturday. Other kite surfers assisted the victim until Hyannis Firefighters reached the victims near the Hyannis Yacht Club. Two people were rescued and evaluated by EMTs. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos courtesy of Blake Sears/CWN
Two people rescued after kite surfing incident in Hyannis
April 13, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
