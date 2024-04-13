You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people rescued after kite surfing incident in Hyannis

Two people rescued after kite surfing incident in Hyannis

April 13, 2024



HYANNIS – Two people were rescued after a kite surfing incident off Kalmus Beach in Hyannis sometime after noon Saturday. Other kite surfers assisted the victim until Hyannis Firefighters reached the victims near the Hyannis Yacht Club. Two people were rescued and evaluated by EMTs. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos courtesy of Blake Sears/CWN

