YARMOUTH – Two people were evaluated after a vessel capsized off Smugglers Beach in Yarmouth Sunday afternooon. Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources responded. According to reports, a child suffered a sting from a jellyfish and a second person was treated for a facial injury. Further details were not immediately available.
Two treated for minor injuries after boat capsizes off Yarmouth
August 13, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
