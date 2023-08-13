You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two treated for minor injuries after boat capsizes off Yarmouth

August 13, 2023

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

YARMOUTH – Two people were evaluated after a vessel capsized off Smugglers Beach in Yarmouth Sunday afternooon. Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources responded. According to reports, a child suffered a sting from a jellyfish and a second person was treated for a facial injury. Further details were not immediately available.

