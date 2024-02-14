You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two vehicle crash blocks traffic on Route 6 in Provincetown

Two vehicle crash blocks traffic on Route 6 in Provincetown

February 14, 2024

PROVINCETOWN – A two vehicle crash stalled traffic for a time on Route 6 in Provincetown. The crash happened about 8:30 AM at the Conwell Street intersection. The drivers were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Both vehicles had to be towed. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

