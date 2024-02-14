PROVINCETOWN – A two vehicle crash stalled traffic for a time on Route 6 in Provincetown. The crash happened about 8:30 AM at the Conwell Street intersection. The drivers were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Both vehicles had to be towed. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two vehicle crash blocks traffic on Route 6 in Provincetown
February 14, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
