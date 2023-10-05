PROVINCETOWN – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic detours at a busy Provincetown intersection. The crash happened on Bradford Street at Standish Street sometime after 1:30 PM Thursday. EMTs evaluated victims who all declined to go to the hospital. The crash is under investigation by Provincetown Police.
Two-vehicle crash causes traffic detours in Provincetown
October 5, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
