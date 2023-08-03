You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash leaves one injured in Hyannis

Two-vehicle crash leaves one injured in Hyannis

August 3, 2023

John P. Carroll/CWN

HYANNIS – Just after 2 PM Thursday afternoon, there was a two-vehicle crash on Iyannough Rd. (Route 132) in front of Town Fair Tire in Hyannis. A Honda CR-V and a BMW convertible appeared to have collided. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening injuries. Three other people parties refused medical treatment. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

