HYANNIS – Just after 2 PM Thursday afternoon, there was a two-vehicle crash on Iyannough Rd. (Route 132) in front of Town Fair Tire in Hyannis. A Honda CR-V and a BMW convertible appeared to have collided. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening injuries. Three other people parties refused medical treatment. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Two-vehicle crash leaves one injured in Hyannis
August 3, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod Healthcare Seeks To Fill Shortage Of O Negative Blood At August Blood Drives
- Monomoy School District Names New Director of Curriculum
- Potential School Threats Quelled by Nantucket Police
- Provincetown Expanding Housing Assistance Program
- Sen. Markey Joins Scientists To Release Sea Turtles on West Dennis Beach
- Cape Cod Healthcare to Host Grant Information Sessions
- Chatham to Hold Two Forums on the Center for Active Living Proposal
- Pan-Mass Challenge Aims for $70 Million Dollar Goal
- Scientists Say Ropeless Technology Could Help Save Right Whales
- $56 Billion Dollar State Budget Approved
- New Falmouth Town Manager Hitting the Ground Running
- NOAA Planning New $15M Provincetown Visitor Center
- Microgrid to Boost Green Efforts at Cape Cod Gateway Airport