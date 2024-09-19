Video report: Two-vehicle crash sends one car into a house in Chatham





CHATHAM – Two vehicles collided in Chatham Thursday morning sending one of them into a house. The crash happened about 9:15 AM at the intersection of Old Harbor Road and Barcliff Avenue. Firefighters had to extricate at least one person from the wreckage of a Toyota Rav4. A Lexus SUV narrowly missed hitting a fire hydrant. Two people were transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. No one in the house was injured. A building inspector was called to check the extent of damage to the house. Chatham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

