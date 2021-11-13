Vehicle crashes after reportedly failing to stop for police in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A vehicle crashed after reportedly failing to stop for police in Provincetown. Shortly before 11 AM a Provincetown Police officer attempted to stop a Subaru Forester on Conwell Street. The vehicle allegedly sped off turning onto Harry Kemp Way and then crashing into a swampy area on the corner of Howland Street. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was placed into an ambulance to be evaluated. The driver will likely be facing multiple charges after being medically cleared. Firefighters checked the smoking vehicle to make sure no one else was in it. A wrecker was called to extricate the vehicle from the trees and marsh.

CWN is checking with Provincetown Police for further details.