MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are investigating a rollover crash. It happened shortly before 11:30 AM on Main Street (Route 130) between Cotuit and South Sandwich Roads. The driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle and was evaluated by EMTs. That stretch of Main Street was closed until the vehicle could be removed.
Vehicle rolls on its side in Mashpee
April 4, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
