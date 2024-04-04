You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle rolls on its side in Mashpee

April 4, 2024

MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are investigating a rollover crash. It happened shortly before 11:30 AM on Main Street (Route 130) between Cotuit and South Sandwich Roads. The driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle and was evaluated by EMTs. That stretch of Main Street was closed until the vehicle could be removed.

