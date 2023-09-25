You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle rolls on roof in Dennis

September 24, 2023

DENNIS – A single vehicle crash left a vehicle on its roof. The crash happened about 10 PM Sunday on Route 6A just west of Route 134. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.

