DENNIS – A single vehicle crash left a vehicle on its roof. The crash happened about 10 PM Sunday on Route 6A just west of Route 134. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
Vehicle rolls on roof in Dennis
September 24, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Eversource Focusing on Electric Vehicles
- Elder Services Of Cape Cod Announces 2024 Grant Awards
- VIDEO: Love Local Fest Celebrates “Second Summer”
- VIDEO: Cape Cod 5 and Fidelity Bank partner, Cape Symphony first season without Jung-Ho Pak
- Farkhad Khudyev Leads Cape Symphony into Next Season
- Sunday Journal – A Commuter Train on Cape? Local Transit Expert Talks Challenges and Benefits
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Motorcycle Run for Retired K9s Returns Sept 30
- New England Aquarium Applauds Historic Conservation Investment
- Marstons Mills River Restoration Project Receives $1.6 Million Award For Ecological Restoration
- Barnstable To Hold Hazardous Waste Collection On Saturday
- Great Day at the Gateway Event This Weekend
- EEE Virus Reported in Provincetown
- Parent Companies of Cape Cod 5 and Fidelity Bank Combine