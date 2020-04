DENNIS – Around 2 PM Friday. a crash at the intersection Route 134 and Setucket Road in Dennis sent two people to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash happened between a Chevrolet pick-up and a Toyota Scion coupe. Dennis Police are handling the investigation into the cause of the crash.

