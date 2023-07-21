Fugitive North End restaurateur arrested in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – From Boston Police: On Friday, July 21, 2023, Officers assigned to the Boston Police Fugitive Unit arrested Patrick Mendoza on a warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court for: Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, and Assault and Battery, in relation to an incident that occurred on July 12, 2023 at 257 Hanover St., Boston. Cape Wide News has learned the arrest was made in Falmouth.

Background: The Boston Police Department was looking for the public’s assistance in locating Patrick Mendoza, 54, of Boston. Mendoza is described as a white male, 5’11”, 160lbs, with black hair. Mendoza is wanted on a straight warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court for: Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, and Assault and Battery, in relation to an incident that occurred on July 12, 2023 at 257 Hanover St., Boston. In that incident, Mendoza allegedly fired gunshots at a person on Hanover. That person claims he had been harrassed by Mendoza for years.