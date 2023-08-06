Wareham firefighters able to keep electric car fire from spreading to house



WAREHAM – On Saturday, August 5th, at about 4:15 AM, Wareham Fire responded to the report of a vehicle fire next to a home in Great Hill Estates.

Shift 1 on Engine 1, Engine 5, Squad 2, C-1(Chief John Kelley) and C-3 (Assistant Chief Mark Rogers) responded.

The first arriving crews encountered an electric car on fire in the driveway with multiple exposure issues. After knocking down the initial fire, firefighters continued to wet the vehicle down, and approximately 30 minutes later, the fire again flared up. Firefighters remained on the scene for about three hours using over 11,000 gallons of water to ensure the fire was extinguished. The fire appeared to have started spontaneously, as the car had already been charged.1

Wareham Police Department and Wareham EMS assisted at scene, and there were no injuries. Incident Commander Chief John Kelley said, “If this vehicle had been parked in a garage the results could have been disastrous. Additionally, electric vehicle fires are difficult to fight and present unique challenges”.