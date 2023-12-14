Wareham man arrested for trafficking “Crack” Cocaine in Hyannis



HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that On November 5, 2023 18 year old Jesse Rebelo of Wareham (right) was arrested in Hyannis for trafficking more than 18 grams of Cocaine. Rebelo was arraigned in Barnstable District Court on November 7, 2023 and released on $1,000 cash bail. Over the following weeks the Barnstable Police Department Investigative Services Unit along with the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit South (Brockton/New Bedford), Cape & Islands State Police Detective Unit, and Wareham Police Department conducted a narcotics investigation into Rebelo’s ongoing trafficking of Crack Cocaine on Cape Cod. This investigation revealed that Rebelo was the source and supply for several street level dealers in Hyannis. On December 14, 2023 members from the above agencies executed a search warrant on Rebelo’s residence and his person. As a result of the warrants officers seized approximately 40 grams of Crack Cocaine, 6 suspected Methamphetamine pills, a sum of US Currency, cutting agents, packaging materials, and several scales.

Based on the investigation and subsequent search warrants Rebelo was charged with 2 counts of Distribution of a Class B substance (Cocaine) and Trafficking Cocaine, more than 36 grams less than 100 grams. Rebelo was booked at the Wareham Police Department and transported to Wareham District Court for arraignment.