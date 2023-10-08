Wareham man facing drug charges after reportedly fleeing traffic stop



WAREHAM – From Wareham Police: October 7, 2023, just after 1:00 am this morning a Wareham Officer conducted a motor vehicle stop with a black Buick sedan on Onset Avenue. The Buick fled before the officer exited his cruiser, and took off at a high rate of speed.

The Buick drove up Tenth Street and crashed seconds later into a fence and a parked vehicle in the area of Union Avenue. The male operator fled the area which then led officers on a foot pursuit. Officer(s) observed the male discarding items in a nearby wood line.

Wareham Officers along long with a Plymouth County Sheriff K-9 searched the immediate area, and located a male later identified as, Cody Connolly of Wareham, MA. Connolly was identified by witnesses as being the operator of the vehicle and was placed in custody without incident.

Wareham Officers were also assisted by Wareham EMS Local 2895 and Onset Fire Rescue. No injuries were reported.

Officers located the item that Connolly discarded. Inside the plastic bag was suspected Cocaine and Mushrooms.

The operator, Cody Connolly, thirty-two (32), of Wareham, MA was charged with; Operating Under the Influence (OUI) alcohol, Failure to Stop, Leaving the scene property damage, and drug offenses.

Connolly will be arraigned at Wareham District Court on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.