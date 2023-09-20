Wareham Police seek couple accused of stealing $1,600 worth of merchandise



WAREHAM – From Wareham Police:On September 17, 2023, these two individuals are alledged to have stolen over $1600 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty. If you know who they are, we would really appreciate your help in identifying them so that we can have a conversation with them.

Please reach out to the Wareham Police Detective Division at 508-295-1206. Together we can make our community safer.