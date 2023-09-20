You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wareham Police seek couple accused of stealing $1,600 worth of merchandise

Wareham Police seek couple accused of stealing $1,600 worth of merchandise

September 20, 2023


WAREHAM – From Wareham Police:On September 17, 2023, these two individuals are alledged to have stolen over $1600 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty. If you know who they are, we would really appreciate your help in identifying them so that we can have a conversation with them.

Please reach out to the Wareham Police Detective Division at 508-295-1206.

Together we can make our community safer.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 