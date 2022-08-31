You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wareham responds to fiery motor vehicle crash

Wareham responds to fiery motor vehicle crash

August 31, 2022

Wareham Fire/CWN

WAREHAM – Wednesday morning, shortly before 10 AM, Wareham Fire C-1, Engine 1 and Rescue 1, responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident on Router 495 at Route 58. When units arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle fully involved in fire after crashing into the wooded median strip area. Captain Mark Rogers and the crew of Engine 1 quickly extinguished the fire while Wareham EMS treated one injured party. Chief John Kelley was the incident commander.

