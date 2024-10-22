Wellfleet man facing drug charges after search warrant executed



WELLFLEET – From Wellfleet Police: On Friday, October 18, 2024, at approximately 7:05 pm, law enforcement investigators from the Wellfleet Police Department, Eastham Police Department, Truro Police Department, Orleans Police Department, Provincetown Police Department, and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a residence on Bank Street in Wellfleet. The search warrant was obtained as part of an investigation involving illegal drug distribution from a gallery/residence rented by the target of the investigation.

During the search, investigators located a quantity of narcotics believed to be cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, Adderall, MDMA, and Percocet. They also seized $1,859 in cash and items believed to be drug paraphernalia.

The following individual was arrested at the scene:

Arrest: Caleb Oakland, age 42 Address: 25 Bank Street

Charges:

· Trafficking cocaine, 18 grams or more, but less than 36 grams

· Conspiracy to violate drug laws

· Possession of Class B drug, Percocet (ten 30mg pills seized)

· Possession of Class B drug, MDMA (approximately 1.75 grams seized)

· Possession of Class B drug, Adderall (approximately 11 pills seized)

· Possession of Class C drug, psilocybin mushrooms (approximately 8.25 grams seized)

· $1,859.00 cash seized

Oakland was later transported to the Wellfleet Police Department for booking and was subsequently released on $1,000 cash bail. He was arraigned at the Orleans District Court on Monday, October 21, 2024.

Anyone who has information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Wellfleet Police Department at 508-349-3702.