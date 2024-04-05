WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report that At Tuesday night’s Selectboard meeting, two Wellfleet PD promotions were formalized: Sgt. Jeremiah Valli was promoted to Lieutenant, and Office Laecio DeOliveira was promoted to Sergeant. If you see them in your travels, be sure to congratulate them! A pinning ceremony will be held at a later date.
Wellfleet Police announce promotions
April 5, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
