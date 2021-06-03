Wellfleet Police charge man with failing to register as a sex offender



WELLFLEET – On Tuesday June 1, 2021, the Wellfleet Police Department received information that a Level 2 Sex Offender was possibly staying in town and was not properly registered. The information initially obtained was only a nickname of the male subject and positive identification was made after an extensive investigation by the Wellfleet Police Department.

On Thursday June 3, 2021, at approximately 1:30 PM, the Wellfleet Police Department located a George Lloyd and placed him under arrest after obtaining a warrant for Sex Offender Fail to Register, Subsequent Offense Level 2 or 3. Lloyd was transported to the Orleans District Court for arraignment.