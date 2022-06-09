Wellfleet Police investigating stolen golf cart, multiple car B&Esbreak-ins



WELLFLEET – This morning at approximately 5 AM, Officers from the Wellfleet Police Department responded to the area of Commercial Street for a report of a stolen golf cart as well as several motor vehicles that had been broken into. A short time later the golf cart was located at a residence on East Commercial Street. The golf cart had sustained damage and appeared to have been involved in a crash.

The initial investigation has revealed that after the golf cart was dumped, the suspects then stole a motor vehicle from a residence on East Commercial Street and fled the area. The stolen motor vehicle (2016 Green Subaru Forester) was recovered in South Wellfleet at approximately 10 AM. The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations is responding to the area to process both crime scenes. In addition, the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office tracking K-9 is responding to Wellfleet to help locate any potential suspects.

The Wellfleet Police Department is seeking the public’s help with information. If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious or observed a golf cart being driven in the area of Commercial Street between the hours of 11pm last night to 5:00am please call the department at (508) 349-3702. In addition, if anyone has any type of security camera system that faces the roadways of Commercial Street, East Commercial Street, or Main Street who would be willing to share any footage for the hours in question please contact Detective Daley at the Wellfleet Police Department (508) 349-3702.

Finally, the department wants to remind and encourage all resident and visitors to secure their property at night not leaving keys available outside. If you hear or see anything suspicious at any time, please immediately call the police department at (508) 349-3702.