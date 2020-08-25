Wellfleet Police investigating vandalism to BLM signs



WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report that they have received two complaints from victims who had Black Lives Matter signs vandalized late last week. The signs were vandalized with black spray paint in each case. The signs were located on the edge of the roadway (West Road and Old Truro Road) and both were discovered the next day after it happened. The Wellfleet Police Department has zero tolerance for the destruction of any property and are currently investigating each case. If anyone has any information or may have seen suspicious activity in either of these neighborhoods, please contact Sergeant Lapense at (508) 349-3702 or Geraldine.lapense@wellfleet-ma.gov.