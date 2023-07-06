West Yarmouth man arrested in connection with shots fired at Hampton Inn



YARMOUTH – District Attorney Robert Galibois announced today that a West Yarmouth man is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being charged with carrying a firearm without a license and associated charges following an incident Wednesday July 5, 2023 at the Hampton Inn on Route 28 in West Yarmouth.

At about 7:20 PM West Yarmouth Police were dispatched to the Hampton Inn for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, police officers learned that two males had shot at each other in the Hampton Inn parking lot. It does not appear that anyone was injured.

Within hours, on July 5, 2023, Yarmouth Police arrested Jarius McWilliams, 20, of West Yarmouth pertaining to his role in the incident. McWilliams was charged with carrying a firearm without a license and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling. The investigation is ongoing. Additional charges may be forthcoming. He was arraigned today, July 6, 2023 in the Barnstable District Court. He is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for July 14, 2023 at 9:00 am in the Orleans District Court.

The Yarmouth Police Department and Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Investigation participated in the investigation. District Attorney Galibois commends the efforts of the investigators.

District Attorney Galibois reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.